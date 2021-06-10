H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf.

During the meeting, which was held at the Ministry’s general office in Abu Dhabi, they discussed the region’s issues and the process of joint Gulf action within the framework of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, stressing the UAE’s appreciation for the efforts made by His Excellency to promote the process of joint Gulf action.

His Highness pointed out the UAE’s keenness to promote and develop the process of joint Gulf action and deepen the ties of cooperation and brotherhood among the GCC states, in a way that contributes to meeting the aspirations of its peoples for progress, prosperity and prosperity.