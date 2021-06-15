H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Simon Coveney, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense of the Republic of Ireland. During the meeting, which was held at the Ministry’s General Office in Abu Dhabi, they discussed friendship and joint cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Ireland and ways to strengthen and develop them in all fields to achieve the common interests of the two countries and bring good to their peoples. The two sides also discussed a number of issues of common concern, the efforts of the two countries in facing the repercussions of the “Covid-19” pandemic, and the importance of strengthening international cooperation to ensure the delivery of the disease vaccine to all countries, in a way that contributes to accelerating the pace of recovery from the pandemic.

His Highness and Simon Coveney reviewed the participation of the Republic of Ireland in the Expo 2020 Dubai, which is hosted by the UAE and opens next October.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the visit of Simon Coveney, stressing the depth of the distinguished bilateral relations between the UAE, the Republic and Ireland and the keenness to strengthen and develop them in various fields.