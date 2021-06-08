H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received at the Ministry’s General Court in Abu Dhabi, Nikos Dendias, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Greece.

During the meeting, they discussed the distinguished strategic relations between the UAE and the Republic of Greece and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in all fields to achieve the common interests of the two friendly countries and bring benefit to their peoples. The two sides also discussed a number of issues of common concern, including developments in the eastern Mediterranean and the importance of consolidating the pillars of security and stability in the Middle East.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Nikos Dendias, stressing the depth of friendship between the UAE and the Republic of Greece and the effective and fruitful cooperation between the two friendly countries in many fields.

His Highness and the Greek Foreign Minister reviewed the cooperation of the two countries in facing the repercussions of the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and the importance of strengthening joint international action to deliver the disease vaccine to all countries, within the framework of global efforts to recover from the pandemic.

In this regard, the two sides commended the recent announcement of the adoption of a safe travel corridor between the UAE and the Republic of Greece for travelers who have received two doses of vaccine against the Corona virus, which includes mutual recognition of vaccination certificates issued by health authorities without the need to apply quarantine requirements.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan hosted a dinner banquet in honor of His Excellency Nikos Dendias, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Greece, and the accompanying delegation. The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.