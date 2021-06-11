Abu Dhabi (WAM)

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received at the Ministry’s General Court in Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Saradar Berdymukhamedov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Turkmenistan and ways to enhance joint cooperation in various fields.

His Highness and His Excellency Saradar Berdymukhamedov reviewed the efforts of the UAE and Turkmenistan to contain the repercussions of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the distinguished bilateral relations between the UAE and Turkmenistan and their leadership, and the keenness to strengthen them and develop prospects for joint cooperation in all fields, in order to achieve the common interests of the two countries and bring good to their peoples.

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Saradar Berdymukhamedov at the Ministry’s General Office in Abu Dhabi

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.