A2A announces that the preliminary merger proposal has been accepted by the minority shareholders of Lgh, on the basis of the percentage and within the contractual terms. This is what a note reports. The multiutility of Southern Lombardy, which had been A2A’s first move in consolidating the Region, thus merges into A2A itself.

The shareholder municipalities, which held 49% of the capital, will receive A2A shares. “The merger operation will be subject to subsequent approval by the competent corporate bodies of A2A and Lgh, to which the merger plan will be submitted in accordance with the law”, concludes a note.