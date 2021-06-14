The young citizen, Mohammed Rashid Salem bin Zayed, “24 years old”, is the youngest citizen in the field of fish sales in the country, and he constantly stands on his bench to start his work in the fish market, relying on himself.

He said that his official job did not prevent him from wanting to stand at the fishmonger’s bench, stressing his pride and pride in standing on the fishmonger’s bench, and contributing to preserving a profession practiced by his ancestors who were attached to the sea and its bounties.

He expressed his thanks to the Umm Al Quwain Cooperative Society for Fishermen for their support and encouragement to local fishermen by providing them with facilities and launching initiatives that contribute to alleviating the financial burdens on local fishermen.

He explained that the citizen is able to work in various professions, indicating that he seeks to motivate young citizens to work with him in the fish market and not leave the profession of parents and grandparents to others.

For his part, Jassim Humaid Al Shar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Umm Al Quwain Cooperative Society for Fishermen, praised the initiative of the young citizen Mohammed Rashid bin Zayed to work in the fish market and to rely on himself despite his young age.

Jassim Al Share said that the Umm Al Quwain Fishermen’s Cooperative Society provides all the necessary facilities to local fishermen in the emirate, with the aim of helping them face challenges and continue in this profession, which represents a lot to us in the UAE.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

