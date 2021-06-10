The Federal Penitentiary Service (SPF), which houses 11,490 people deprived of their liberty, remains in “critical” condition, as defined by its officials. With 94.2% occupancy and the fear that that figure will be exceeded, the building collapse is near. The transfer of the Devoto Prison, the most discussed of all, continues without progress.

The crisis due to the pandemic had as one of its epicenters last year the Devoto prison, a prison that does not respond to international standards since it is a vertically built prison, something that has been no longer admitted for many years. In the lingo, they call her “a zoo for people”.

The plan was to begin with the transfer of the detainees from that prison to the Marcos Paz headquarters, where an expansion of the facilities had begun under the previous government. But the work was stopped, and the prisoners continue in Devoto despite a habeas corpus interposed that prohibits that prisoners continue to be housed there.

The riot that in April of last year left that prison out of control at the dawn of the pandemic, had political consequences. In addition to a negotiation led by the Vice Minister of Justice Juan Martin Mena, just a year ago the government ended up intervening the Penitentiary Service, with the appointment of one of the founders of Legitimate Justice, the former judge of Cassation Maria Laura Garrigós.

The first official diagnoses show an SPF that has not yet collapsed, but is always at the limit and that it could reach overpopulation if the agreements established with the city of Buenos Aires were not complied with.

The Service has eight complexes and 27 units in thirteen provinces. It currently has 11,490 prisoners housed in all its facilities. Its maximum capacity is to house 12,198. That is to say: there are only 708 places left over.

Is it a lot or a little? Official sources speak of a “short blanket”: they consider that the availability that implies an occupation to date of 94.20% “shows a collapsed system, with the same problems from a year ago and even more“The crisis of the SPF it’s historical, in that all the steps coincide.

This low availability of places available to the Penitentiary Service -which depends on the Ministry of Justice directed by Martín Soria- has an aggravating factor the permanent increase in insecurity.

During 2020, in the midst of a pandemic, the Penitentiary Service detailed that among its inmates there were 1,279 considered at risk. That account became a measure: grant early release to many, house arrest to others, and thus decompress the overcrowding faced by the SPF, which is very far from what happens in Buenos Aires prisons, where overcrowding exceeds 55%.

SPF sources indicated to Clarion that “the pandemic reduced population growth, but over the months we find a greater demand for places of accommodation because the crime increased. A regional building expansion is required, Marcos Paz’s project was halted in the midst of the pandemic, there is a requirement for more places and unspecified works. “

That number coexists with another reality: the Ministry of Security of the City of Buenos Aires has an agreement with the SPF for the accommodation of prisoners, but lThe pandemic – and a little politics – stopped the reception of detainees. This resulted in the collapse of the 43 Buenos Aires police stations.

Prisoners who should be in federal prison facilities are housed there. There are currently 583 prisoners “overcrowded in places where it is not appropriate for them to be, because in the cells that are for detention for a few hours, you cannot house prisoners without a suitable place to sleep, without access to places to clean themselves, among other factors, “they said from the Buenos Aires government.

The first count indicates that if the situation of these 583 prisoners is normalized, that is, if they are housed where they belong there will only be 125 places left in the Federal Penitentiary Service.

In the government of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta they consider that this situation also affects the security service: “we have more than 1,000 police officers who should be on the street, in charge of the prisoners in the police stations who should be in the SPF, a task for which they were not prepared and are resources that are taken from the citizens to combat insecurity, “they indicated from the Ministry of Security.

Look also