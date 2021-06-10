During the 50s and 60s, the West, in full economic expansion, lived the so-called baby boom. Large families of five, six children, who, thanks to advances in health, no longer died in childbirth.

The increase in world population -from 2,500 million in 1950 to almost 7,800 million today – he predicted that this trend would become structural. But this growth comes to an end.

According to data from the United Nations Population and Development Commission prepared by Our World in Data, from the University of Oxford, published in 2020, the world is close to the “peak of birth” that precedes the “decrease”.

The turning point will occur, according to experts, in the 2040s, when the number of children per family falls below the replacement rate, for which at least 2.1 children per couple are needed for the population to maintain itself. stable.

The current average is 2.4, half that of 1980, with large differences between regions.

This “demographic transition” has accelerated in the last year.

“Crises such as the coronavirus generate economic instability and cause couples to delay the moment of conceiving,” says Sergi Trias, a researcher at the Center d’Estudis Demogràfics.

In addition to an increase in mortality worldwide, Covid-19 has brought a decrease in births.

“The pandemic has been a momentary shock,” adds Trias, especially with regard to deaths, since life expectancy is expected to grow this year thanks to vaccination processes.

A group of boys play in the street in a neighborhood of Beijing, China. The country now authorizes more children. Photo: EFE

Turn in China

China, the giant of 1.44 billion people, is beginning to see the effects of the demographic transition.

The government has announced that, starting this week, families can legally have up to three children because of the negative birth data in recent years.

The measure seeks to encourage couples through financial aid and education.

But it is Chinese women who have given up on having more children. They accuse companies of discriminating against them during pregnancy periods or criticize the complications they have in raising their children.

Although the government seeks to reverse the situation, China is getting closer and closer to the European or Japanese model, with an aging population and a demographic pyramid with a very flimsy base to support the entire system.

A structure that, for Europe, will increasingly depend on the young workforce of regions with a high growth rate, such as Africa or Southeast Asia.

However, China has historically been a country reluctant to foreign immigration and, for that reason, it tries to encourage domestic growth as much as possible.



Boys in a school in Mexico, returning to the classroom after months of virtual education due to the pandemic. Photo: DPA

The challenges of an aging population

“The aging of the population will produce economic changes, for example in consumption models, which will tend more towards the service sector than industrial production,” says Trias.

Sectors such as health or care will take on more and more importance, according to Forbes magazine.

But the countries with a lower average age in the world are also beginning to experience the effects of the peak in births.

One example is the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Nigeria, with a growth rate of more than 3.5% and an average age of no more than 20 years.

Even India, which, according to data collected by the UN, will surpass China in population in the next five years, significantly reduced the number of children per woman, from six in the 1960s to 2.4 today.

Even so, the demographic growth of these two regions will continue over time and it is estimated that by the end of this century Asia and Africa will account for 80% of the world’s population.

Projections, especially those made so long-term, are always subject to the uncertainty.

“There are events that cannot be foreseen, like a pandemic, for example,” says Trias.

However, UN forecasts have been very accurate in the past regarding population growth.

The peak of birth will come, sooner or later and it will pose new challenges to the infinite growth society.

Source: La Vanguardia

CB