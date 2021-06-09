The Australian blogger discovered her own way to iron linen clothes without an iron and became famous on the net. The corresponding post appeared on her page in Instagram…

Brisbane resident Liz Amaya regularly shares posts about the life hacks she uses while cleaning. In the last video, she gave subscribers advice on how to smooth out creases on delicate fabrics without using high iron temperatures.

It is noted that for a life hack you will need half a glass of edible vinegar and the same amount of water, two teaspoons of vodka and a few drops of essential oil. According to Amaya, you need to mix all the ingredients and pour the resulting solution into a spray bottle.

In the posted footage, a woman applies a homemade product to a linen sheet, then runs her hand over the folds and smoothes them.

Amaya’s followers thanked her for the suggested method in the comments. “Thank you so much! A great way ”,“ Wow, very cool, thank you ”,“ Thank you, because I never iron linen ”,“ Super ”, – said netizens.

