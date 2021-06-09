A woman is in critical condition at the Hospital de Verge de Cinta in Tortosa (Tarragona), after her partner allegedly stabbed her in Amposta, according to police sources.

The notice was received around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Several teams from the Mossos d’Esquadra, the Local Police and the Sistema d’Emergències Mèdiques (SEM) traveled to the site.

Upon arrival, they found a woman wounded in the abdomen with a knife on the landing of the building, who explained to them that “she had been her common-law partner”, and they took her to the hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery.

The Mossos d’Esquadra “rang the floor bell and found a man who, upon seeing the agents, raised his hands full of blood,” and found the knife allegedly used on the roof of the building next door.

The man was detained and the woman is currently in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU); there are no police records between the couple.