The event took place after 8:00 am on the RM-E22 highway (Cartagena-Puerto de Mazarrón). At the moment the age of the victim is unknown

A woman passed away this friday in the morning to be hit by a vehicle in Isla Plana, in the municipality of Cartagena. As reported by the 112 Region of Murcia Emergency Coordination Center, the event occurred after 8:00 am on the RM-E22 road (Cartagena-Puerto de Mazarrón).

Several calls reported the hit-and-run early in the morning. Until the scene of the events, patrols from the Civil Guard, the Local Police of Cartagena and ambulances with medical personnel from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061, a Mobile Emergency Unit among them, were mobilized. Despite the efforts of the health workers, the victim, a woman whose age is unknown, died.