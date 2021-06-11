A young Gulf man paid the price for his support for an eighteen-year-old woman who was repeatedly assaulted by her family, as he sympathized with her and encouraged her to report to the police, and even took her personally to the Bur Dubai police station, which angered her brothers and her mother when they learned about the matter, so they called him and threatened him, so he cut off his relationship Directly with her, but they plotted a greater evil for him, lured him and detained him in the mother’s house, tortured him, photographed him naked and assaulted him with knives, then transferred him to a medical center when they felt that he was about to die from excessive torture.

Immediately after reporting the incident that took place in 2018, the defendants, who are the mother and her two sons and friends of the defendants, were arrested, and the mother was released after about 20 days, while the other defendants were tried and sentenced, and the case was launched later, and the mother was arrested again in a month Last March, she was put on trial again.

The Criminal Court convicted her on charges of detaining the victim, depriving him of his freedom illegally, using force and threatening to kill, attacking his safety, stealing his phone, indecent assault by photographing him naked, assaulting him with beatings, and causing injuries that prevented him from doing his work for more than 20 days. Given the circumstances of the crime, she was imprisoned for two years.

Regarding the details of the incident, the victim said in the Public Prosecution’s investigations that he did not know any of the accused and had never met them before the incident, pointing out that he had known the 18-year-old daughter of the accused via “Instagram”, and they had normal conversations, and the girl complained to him about what She is subjected to attacks by her brothers, so he advised her not to remain silent and to inform the police. Later, she asked him to take her to the station, so he volunteered to do so and took her in his car to the relevant police station and left her there.

He added that the girl contacted him later and told him that her family knew about her relationship with him, so he asked her not to contact him again to avoid problems, noting that he received a call from the fourth accused during which he threatened him, and asked him not to interfere in what does not concern him and cut off his relationship with the girl. He indicated that he had received several calls from the same accused, the last of which was normal, during which the accused told him that the girl was absent from the house and wanted to help him find her. The payment surrounded the taxi he was riding in, and five people took him inside the house, and one of them stabbed him with a knife in his hand, a stab that reached the bones of the hand. By photographing him nude in several positions. He added that the finally convicted defendant came later, and asked him directly about her daughter and threatened him that they would slaughter him if he did not lead to her whereabouts. He took a shower and took him to a medical center after threatening to publish his photos and kill him if he reported to the police.

For her part, the girl, the daughter of the accused, said that she met the victim four months ago, and they were talking about normal matters, and she told him some of her problems, and he helped her reach the police, then cut off his relationship with her because he was afraid of her brothers, pointing out that she ran away from the house later, and learned After that, they detained him, assaulted him, and photographed him.

The defendants transferred the young man to a medical center for treatment after his health deteriorated.



