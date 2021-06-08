He already did it last year and it seems that this is the trend to follow. Alejandro Gómez wants to get ahead of the market and knows that, in terms of signings and renewals, getting up early has a prize. Thus, when only eleven days elapsed since the last game of the season, on May 23, with that of Webb III there were already three officially announced renewals: Radovic, Sito Alonso and that of the non-EU player himself. In addition, the continuity of Jordan Davis is also guaranteed, one of the strongest players of the season, on whom there was a cut option that was not executed to automatically make his a two-season contract that both player and entity were interested in. to comply.

In this third renewal of Webb III, those of Radovic and Sito have also played a role. Webb III is one of the players who has seen his market possibilities increased the most after his time at UCAM this season, where he arrived from a Greek Larisa with whom he made his debut in Europe, causing a very good impression corroborated upon his arrival in the middle of the season to the Endesa League, the most competitive in Europe. With outside shooting, athleticism and versatility, he is the type of modern power forward that is so popular today that, all things considered, this summer he could get a good cut. Renew him, a utopia that over the weeks turned into reality.

Frankamp and Taylor



The financial effort this summer wanted to be destined mainly to Webb III and the American who will occupy the base position for Sito. Both Frankamp and Taylor have shown a level for higher heights than UCAM, but both lack a background to make its continuity impossible if Murcia do not present an attractive offer in the economic and sports fields. But there will only be room for one … or neither, depending on the market possibilities of both. Sito’s favorite, a Frankamp who before his injury established himself as the second top scorer in the Endesa League, received the interest of Barça and became a Georgian national.

Bellas has a continuity option that interests the club, which also wants to retain Vasileiadis



This tightening of the belt of Radovic and Sito, renewed in exchange for an economic amount lower than that received in their previous agreement, is expected to serve as an example for other members identified with the project. The first, Rojas. The captain has been in Murcia for seven seasons and is the idol of the fans, but time passes and, for those who do not have excess talent and live off their physique, in a more cruel way. The forward did not make any of his previous renovations easy – the last one last summer for a single season – and it is time for him to show his commitment to making a great project not only by lowering his salary, but by accepting to play a less important role in a team that must start betting more seriously on the position of ‘3’.

However, the continuity of a player integrated in Murcia, where he already operates his businesses outside basketball, is called for understanding while Gómez awaits a response to the first offer. Like his, the continuity of Lima is also expected, if he does not execute the cut-off clause that he has in his contract, he will continue to form a pivot pair with Cate.