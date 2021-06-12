A new computer simulation has revealed how effective face masks are in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

The researchers used simulations to demonstrate the extent to which saliva droplets can travel through normal breathing, with and without face masks.

The results suggest that droplets can travel up to 7.2 feet (2.2 meters) through the air without a face mask – but only 2.4 feet (0.72 meters) when the mask is worn.

The team hopes the results will encourage people to maintain social distancing, as restrictions begin to ease around the world. according to RT

While previous research has focused on the spread of airborne droplets when coughing or sneezing, researchers from Stony Brook University, Harvard, ETH Zurich and Hanyang University were interested in learning how droplets spread during normal breathing.

The international team used a computer simulation of normal breaths, which produce periodic flows of saliva droplets, at about a tenth of a cough or sneeze.

The simulations revealed that normal breathing can carry saliva droplets 7.2 feet (2.2 meters) through the air in just 90 seconds.

However, when wearing a face mask, simulations showed that these droplets only moved 2.4 feet (0.7 meters) in this time.

“Our results show that normal breathing without a face mask generates periodic excess jets and leading circular vortex rings, which propagate forward and interact with the eddy-flow structures produced in previous breathing cycles,” study author Ali Khosrowjad said.

The team explained that during unmasked breathing, the complex vortex field can transport droplets over long distances.

However, a face mask dissipates the kinetic energy of the current produced by exhalation, which disrupts the vortices and limits the movement of saliva droplets.

The team also looked at the effect of evaporating saliva droplets.

When no mask was worn, they found that saliva droplets at the front of the breathing column partially evaporated, reaching only a tenth of a micron in size.

Alarmingly, in stagnant indoor air, droplets of this size would remain in the air for days, according to the team.

In contrast, face masks have been shown to partially redirect exhalation downward, reducing the risk of droplets remaining in the air.

“To simplify the breathing process, we did not take into account the flow of air and saliva mixture through the nose, and only calculate the flow through the mouth. In future studies, we will explore the effect of normal breathing through the nose and mouth,” Khosrowjad added.