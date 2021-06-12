No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

A trip to space for 28 million dollars

by admin_gke11ifx
June 12, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Jeff Bezos inside a model of a spacecraft

For $28 million, a person won a seat on a spaceship that will set off on a journey with the world’s richest man at auction on Saturday.
The person, whose identity was not immediately announced, won a seat alongside American businessman and billionaire Jeff Bezos at the conclusion of a month-long bidding process for a seat on the pristine flight of the spaceship that will be launched by “Blue Origin” next month.
Within four minutes of the open call auction starting Saturday, bids topped $20 million. The auction closed seven minutes after it began.
Blue Origin’s launch of the New Shepherd spacecraft from West Texas on July 20 will be a defining moment at a time when American companies are advancing toward a new era of private commercial space travel.
Bezos, the world’s richest man and CEO of Amazon.com and an avid space enthusiast, is racing against time to overtake billionaires Richard Branson and Elon Musk in space exploration and be the first of three to travel outside Earth’s atmosphere.
“Seeing Earth from space changes you, it changes your relationship with this planet, with humanity,” Bezos said, in a video clip before the final bid. He added that his brother Mark would join him on the trip.

Source: Reuters

RelatedPosts

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Next Post

Riders Republic gameplay trailer, Ubisoft's extreme sports game release date

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.