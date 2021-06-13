The 21-year-old suffered non-serious injuries to his face and hand Emergencies of the Rafael Méndez hospital, in Lorca, in a file photograph. / Jaime Insa / AGM THE TRUTH Murcia Sunday, June 13, 2021, 10:15



A 21 year old had to be transferred this Sunday at dawn to the Rafael Méndez hospital with stab wounds after being attacked by his father-in-law in a house in Totana.

The 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region was aware of the attack at 6.34 am, when it received a call from the victim, who requested health and police assistance. The young man explained that, After arguing with the attacker’s daughter, he attacked him with a knife and inflicted wounds on his face and hands. However, he reported that he was fine.

Police officers from the Civil Guard and an ambulance from the Urgencies and Health Emergencies Management 061 traveled to the site. The ambulance from the Emergency Service treated the wounded man ‘in situ’ and later transferred him to the Rafael Méndez de Lorca hospital with injuries that are not serious.