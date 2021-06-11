An Asian worker did not miss the opportunity when he found a thief who had previously robbed him under duress with others fleeing, after he was caught trying to repeat his crime and reported to the police, who arrested him and referred him to the Public Prosecution and from there to the Criminal Court, which started his trial.

The victim said in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that he left his residence in the area of ​​jurisdiction of the Jebel Ali Police Station and walked alone on the road, and was surprised by four (African) people surrounding him, including the accused, and one of them put a knife on his neck, while the rest immobilized him and stole an amount of 1,600 dirhams from him. Then they fled, and reported the incident to the police.

He added that three days after the incident, the thief tried to rob an Asian person in the same way, but the man’s friends confronted him and caught him, so he recognized him immediately and informed the police that he participated in the theft, so he was arrested, and he was presented in a diagnostic queue, so he recognized him.



