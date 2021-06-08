Berlin (DPA)

Today, the International Olympic Committee announced a team of 29 athletes, who will represent refugees during the upcoming Olympic Games in the Japanese capital, Tokyo, including six athletes who were part of the first such team at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee stated that the formation of the team was approved by the Executive Board of the Committee, and that the athletes were revealed through a virtual ceremony. The committee added that the athletes, who belong to 13 National Olympic Committees, will participate in 12 sports during the Tokyo Games, which will be held from July 23 to August 8.

The athletes will compete under the Olympic flag, and their entry will be second only to the Greek team during the opening ceremony of the Olympics. The International Olympic Committee stated: They will send a strong message of solidarity and hope to the world this summer, and raise awareness of the plight of more than 80 million displaced people worldwide.

The athletes were selected based on various criteria, on top of which is their athletic performance and their refugee status, based on the assurances of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. The previous marathon record holder, Tegla Loroupe, will head the refugee team, as was the case at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and the delegation will also include 20 coaches and administrators.

The team includes six athletes who participated in the Rio 2016 refugee team: swimmer Yusra Mardini, judoka Popol Messinga, runners Angelina Nadayi Lohalith, James Nyang Chiengjik, Paulo Amoton Lokoro and Rose Nathik Likonyen. The team includes ten refugee athletes from Syria, while the others are from other countries, including South Sudan, Eritrea, Iran, Iraq and Afghanistan.

The International Olympic Committee stated that the team will gather on July 12 in the Qatari capital, Doha, and then head to Japan two days later, where it will be hosted by Wandida University to conduct more training before moving to the Olympic Village. The committee also indicated that it will continue to fund these athletes after participating in the Tokyo Games.