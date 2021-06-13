With an honor guard and then around a tea, Queen Elizabeth II received US President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle, west of London, on Sunday at the conclusion of the G7 summit.

In a pink flowered suit and hat, the 95-year-old sovereign, framed by Joe Biden and his wife Jill, attended a parade of honor guards, dressed in the traditional red uniform and their black bear-hair bonnet. in the courtyard of the residence where it has been withdrawn since the beginning of the pandemic.

They heard the British and American anthemsIn bright sunshine, they then went in for tea before Joe Biden left for Brussels, where he will participate in a NATO summit on Monday.

At Heathrow Airport before leaving the UK, Joe Biden confided that he invited the Queen to the White House, described by him as “very funny”: “I don’t think she feels insulted, she reminded me of my mother.”

United States President Joe Biden and Queen Elizabeth. AFP photo

The queen already participated on Friday in a reception in Cornouailles (south-west England), on the first night of the G7 summit, with Joe Biden.

He cut the cake with a saber and caused the hilarity of the leaders of the great powers by asking during the taking of the photo with those present: “Do we have to look like we’re having a good time?” It is the main public commitment of the sovereign since the death in April of her husband Prince Felipe, who would have turned 100 on June 10.

Except for Lyndon B. Johnson, the queen has met with every American president during her 69-year reign.

He also hosted Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, on a controversial visit of State in June 2019.

Source: AFP

PB