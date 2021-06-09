Law enforcement officers in Moscow detained a 27-year-old man suspected of stealing about 1.5 million rubles from a pensioner under the guise of helping her son, who is serving a sentence in a penal colony. This was announced on Wednesday, June 9, by the press service of the Moscow State Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The police found that the attacker knew the son of the injured elderly woman. Under this pretext, he gained confidence in her and offered to intercede with the leadership of the correctional institution for a fee to improve the conditions of her son’s stay there. Believing, the 61-year-old woman gave him large sums of money at least three times. The total amount of damage was about 1.5 million rubles.

After some time, the victim contacted her son and found out that there had been no positive changes in his life. Realizing that she had been deceived, the pensioner went to the police.

A criminal case of fraud has been initiated. The court chose a preventive measure against the 27-year-old Muscovite in the form of recognizance not to leave, the city news agency notes “Moscow”…

On June 7, the All-Russian Center for the Study of Public Opinion (VTsIOM) reported that over the past six months, more than half of the Russians surveyed received calls from telephone scammers. It is specified that 19% of respondents received SMS-messages from fraudsters for the specified period, another third (35%) did not face it.