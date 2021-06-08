The Sharjah Private Education Authority launched a questionnaire about the return of students to schools in the next school year 2021-2022, to collect the necessary data about the challenges and concerns related to “Covid-19”, which parents faced during the students’ presence in schools, and to measure their satisfaction with the quality of education provided. for their students.

The questionnaire included 30 axes directed to parents and students, to measure their satisfaction with the educational process, and the precautionary measures that were followed during students’ school attendance, throughout the period of the “Corona” pandemic.

Through the questionnaire, which “Emirates Today” obtained a copy of, the authority called to fill out the questionnaire for parents no later than June 10, 2021, to collect information related to knowing the opinion of the guardian regarding the participation of his student son in school, and knowing his plan to send their children to school in September 2021, and hear the parents’ opinion about the quality of education provided by the school where their children attend, learn more about the student’s psychological, physical and social health, and understand the level of parents’ trust in the school about ensuring public health and safety.

The questionnaire included knowing the number of children studying in Sharjah private schools, their ages, who received the “Covid 19” vaccine, the emirate in which they live, and how the student received education during the current school year.

During the questionnaire, the authority asked an important question about the school’s plans for September 2021, and whether the guardian will actually send his son to school, and his dependence on an approved means of transportation such as the bus, and the level of actual presence in the school building.

The questionnaire included the level of parents’ satisfaction with distance and hybrid education, the psychological, physical and social health of each student, and the level of parents’ satisfaction with the health and safety of the school, to protect students from the risk of transmission of the “Corona” virus, in terms of following the precautionary measures and requirements inside the school to limit its spread. And the level of satisfaction the school has achieved in communicating with parents during the pandemic.



