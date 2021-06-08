A number of websites around the world were down on Tuesday, including the British government website, CNN, the Guardian newspapers and the New York Times.

No further details were immediately confirmed, but the BBC said the malfunction may be related to cloud service provider Fastly, which supports many major websites.

#Urgently.. The services of news websites belonging to a number of international media organizations, including… The official website of the British government

– CNN America

The British Guardian

– French Le Monde

– Bloomberg App

Amazon sites

Other major media #lead_the_scene pic.twitter.com/0ptHnhKKHA – Al-Ittihad Newspaper (@aletihadae) June 8, 2021