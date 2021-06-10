A woman walks through Tokyo before a fence with the Olympic mascots. STRINGER / Reuters

“Whoever expresses himself better, better understands what he is telling,” says Javier Gómez Noya, triathlete, world champion several times and Olympic runner-up in London 2012, who warns of the need to learn the specific terminology used by each sport to avoid simplification and improve knowledge and communication.

Gómez Noya speaks, and also the Olympic champion weightlifter Lydia Valentín, in an event organized by FundéuRAE (the Foundation for Urgent Spanish and the Royal Spanish Academy of the Language). The organization summarizes this observation of the triathlete in the slogan “train your language”, and, to put it into practice, it offers all journalists covering the next Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (July 23 to August 8) their Writing guide, printed on paper (108 pages), downloadable in PDF and searchable on the web microsite https://www.fundeu.es/juegos-olimpicos-tokio-2020/, produced in collaboration with the Bridgestone company.

More information

“This way we will know that the new Olympic sport of the skateboard In Spanish it is skateboarding, which can be said pole vault and pole vault and that marathon is a masculine and feminine word indifferently. You can say the marathon and the marathon ”, explained in her presentation Olivia Piquero, director of FundéuRAE. “The guide offers a series of general recommendations and specific sections on each of the 37 Olympic sports in Tokyo, in which we offer alternatives to as many foreign words as they invade them. The document also has a list of countries with their spellings and names ”.

