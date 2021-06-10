Two sellers from a seafood stall in an open-air market in the city of Wuhan, China. Getty Images / getty images

Chinese scientists have just revealed that most markets in Wuhan, the city where the covid pandemic began, were selling live wild animals illegally, reinforcing the theory that the virus could jump from animals to humans at stalls selling fresh products of this type.

The work fully touches on the biggest question about covid: How did it all start? More than a year and a half after the detection of the first cases in China, it is still unknown who was patient zero. The first focus was in the Chinese city of Wuhan. According to the World Health Organization, of the first 168 cases detected in December 2019 in Wuhan, 47 had visited the Huanan seafood market, considered until now the possible origin of the pandemic, probably through the sale of animals that carried SARS-Cov-2. In addition, 38 other infected had visited other food markets in the city.

Until just weeks before the first cases were detected, when the world was still oblivious to the coronavirus, a team of Chinese scientists conducted interviews with vendors from 17 Wuhan markets. They had been doing it since 2017 as part of an investigation that tried to stop the spread of another highly lethal and potentially pandemic virus: SFTS, which stands for severe fever with thrombocytopenic syndrome. The virus is transmitted through the bite of ticks and can jump from animals to humans, although according to Chinese scientists there is no evidence of human-to-human transmission. In early 2020 there was an outbreak in eastern China that infected 60 people and killed seven others. Chinese scientists analyzed city markets where wild animals are sold for food or as pets in search of the origin of the outbreak.

Your data, published this week in the magazine Scientific Reports, show that wild animals were sold in the Huanan seafood market and many others in the city, including species protected by Chinese laws. “Almost all the animals were sold alive, caged,” they were “piled up” and in “poor condition”, the study relates. Many had gunshot wounds or trap marks. “In most of the positions they offered to sacrifice and cut up the purchase with the implications that this has for hygiene and animal welfare,” the work details. None of the analyzed positions clearly clarified the origin of the meat or animals that were sold there. “Almost all the sale of wild animals was illegal,” add the researchers.

In the markets of Wuhan, starlings highly valued for knowing how to imitate the human voice were sold for about 300 euros, poisonous snakes for about 70 per kilo and raccoon dogs for 25 per kilo. The latter are among the mammals that can become infected with SARS-CoV-2 and transmit it. Some of the species are also reservoirs for other dangerous diseases such as rabies and H5N1 bird flu. There is one last noteworthy fact: among all the creatures for sale there were neither bats nor pangolins, considered until now the most probable reservoirs from which the coronavirus could reach humans.

Images of live animals for sale in the Huanan market taken by Chinese scientists.

The illegal sale of wild animals was recorded in the markets of Wuhan, including Huanan, until scientists made their last inspection in November 2019, just a month before the outbreak of the pandemic, explains Zhaomin Zhou, a researcher to this newspaper. of the Laboratory for the Conservation of Wild Fauna of Southwest China and lead author of the study.

The work does not provide details of which pathogens were present in which species in the analyzed markets. “It was very difficult to ascertain which species were for sale from the data of the authorities responsible for the markets. Names are often confused, ”Zhou adds. The researcher warns that the data of his study have been confidential until now, so that neither the local nor national authorities knew about them.

The new data calls into question the work of the team of independent experts that the World Health Organization brought to China last winter to try to clarify how the pandemic began. In their report they said that those responsible for the Huanan market assured them that “all the animals for sale were from legal farms” and that there were no live wild animals. But the same work warned that of the almost a thousand samples taken between January and March 2020 from the different stalls in the Huanan market and other similar ones, 73 had SARS-CoV-2.

“This is a very important study,” explains Ian Lipkin, one of the world’s leading experts on emerging viruses. “It provides an explanation for the Wuhan outbreak that is at least as plausible as a laboratory escape. It also highlights the importance of closing the markets that sell live wild animals and that they do not reopen ”, he highlights.

The work does not offer conclusive evidence that the pandemic originated from infected animals, but it points to it. The other possibility, that the virus escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, with high-security laboratories that work with coronavirus, and which is 14 kilometers from the Huanan market, remains plausible, according to a group of experts in May. elite researchers on SARS-CoV-2 in a letter published in Science. The signatories called for “a real investigation” into the origin of the pandemic and openly criticized the work of the WHO mission, in part because the Chinese team was in charge of preparing the information and samples that were then analyzed by the experts of the WHO.

At the end of May, The Wall Street Journal He cited a report by the US intelligence services that claimed that three investigators from the Wuhan laboratory fell ill in the fall of 2019 and needed hospital care, although in China it is not uncommon to go to hospitals for common or seasonal diseases. Virology experts such as Robert Garry, from Tulane University, and Alina Chan, commissioned by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to find the origin of the pandemic, have questioned the credibility of that information and remember that it could be a simple flu. Joe Biden, president of the United States, announced a few weeks ago that federal intelligence agencies are conducting a deeper investigation into the origins of the coronavirus. Your new data is expected in three months.

China in February banned all sales of wild land animals and also the consumption of their meat. But the authors of the work warn that this may not be enough, as it can incentivize the sale of these species on the black market. The work recalls that exotic animals in countries like China or Japan are not a cheap food source, but rather a luxury product that serves to mark status. Proof of this are the high prices registered during their visits to the Wuhan markets.

