A study, published today, Friday, showed the prevalence of the “delta” mutant of the emerging corona virus, compared to other mutant ones.

The study, which was conducted in Britain, showed that the mutant, which was first discovered in India, and which is currently spreading in the United Kingdom, is 60 percent more contagious than its predecessor in the country.

But “the data indicate that the vaccination program continues to mitigate the impact of this mutant” on the population, while the number of people who received two doses of the vaccine increases in Britain, as confirmed by the official health authorities.

The United Kingdom, which is the country most affected in Europe in terms of deaths caused by Corona, with about 128,000 deaths, launched a large-scale vaccination campaign, which allowed two doses to be given to more than 42 percent of the population in six months, according to AFP statistics.

The United Kingdom announced a total of 42,323 cases of the mutated “delta” strain of the Corona virus, an increase of 29,892 cases within a week, according to a weekly update of data related to the strain issued by Public Health England today, Friday.

The data covers the period from the second to the ninth of June, according to what was reported by the “Bloomberg” news agency.

More than 90% of new cases in Britain are due to the “delta” strain, which “continues to increase at a much higher rate, compared to the alpha strain”, which first appeared in the United Kingdom, according to the Public Health Authority.

And due to the outbreak of the “Delta” strain, the United Kingdom is considering postponing the final stage of the plan to lift Corona restrictions, in light of the high incidence of virus infections. Cases of deaths and transfers to hospitals remain low, with an average of 7.9 deaths over a 7-day period

Today.

The government is expected to announce a decision on easing restrictions on June 14.