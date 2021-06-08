Batiste Martí, the first Valencian vaccinated, at the Verge del Miracle nursing home in Rafelbuñol. Rober Solsona / Europa Press

98.7% of the elderly vaccinated against the coronavirus in residences in the Valencian Community have developed antibodies three months after the second dose with the Pfizer vaccine, while two-thirds of the remaining 1.3% developed another type of immunity, T lymphocytes. These are the first conclusions of the study prepared by the Valencian Covid-19 Vaccine Research Program (ProVaVac), which has also analyzed the side effects of immunization with all the vaccines available in Spain. In this sense, almost three out of four people have not experienced symptoms or have reported them as mild.

The percentage of almost 99% of the elderly who have developed antibodies with the vaccine most used in Spain among the older population is one of “higher rates than those described so far”, as highlighted by those responsible for the research, the Scientific Director of ProVaVac, David Navarro, and the epidemiologist of the research area in health services at FISABIO, Salvador Peiró. Both have presented the first results of this research that the Generalitat has promoted taking advantage of the mass vaccination campaign.

Navarro pointed out that the study is “pioneering” and shows an “extraordinarily satisfactory” response from the elderly residents to the Pfizer vaccine, adding that these conclusions could probably also be extended to other messenger RNA-based vaccines, such as Moderna .

For the study on the immune response, a sample of 881 older than 13 residences vaccinated with Pfizer who underwent rapid antibody detection tests at a median of 3 months after the second dose was studied. The analyzes will be repeated every three months to further assess the duration of the immune response.

On the other hand, 5,500 people vaccinated between April 19 and June 6 have been surveyed about the side effects of all the vaccines administered, and 70% say they have not noticed side effects or they have been very mild, and almost all have disappeared within a week, data similar to those collected by the technical specifications of the vaccines.

Among those who have noticed an effect, the most common has been discomfort in the arm. 71% reported that they had some discomfort the day after receiving the dose, but 90% no longer noticed them after a week. The next most common symptom is general discomfort or fatigue: 46.7% of those patients who report having perceived a side effect suffer from it, although after a week it has disappeared in 80% of cases.

These consequences are common symptoms that indicate that the body is responding to the vaccine and generating protection, and they conform to the data reported in clinical trials and the technical specifications of the vaccines, Peiró explained.

The first conclusions of this study have been released after the meeting held this Tuesday between the President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, the Vice President and Minister of Equality and Inclusive Policies, Mónica Oltra, and the Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, with various experts.