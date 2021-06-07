Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Professor Nikos Nikiforakis of New York University Abu Dhabi launched a study on the reasons for upholding some social norms, despite their harmful effects on society, at a time when many societies around the world are experiencing remarkable and fundamental changes. In a newly published report, Professor Nikiforakis and colleagues point out that it is possible to understand and anticipate tipping points or sudden changes that fundamentally alter the structure of the social system, helping to develop policies that encourage positive social change. Social norms are informal rules that govern the way events are dealt with, whether positive or negative. The ability of societies to adapt social norms to changing surrounding conditions has significant impacts on the well-being of its members, especially when these norms involve harmful behaviors such as discriminatory norms. In a study entitled “Predicting Social Tipping Points and Changing Norms in Controlled Experiments” conducted by the National Academy of Sciences, researchers at New York University Abu Dhabi provide evidence from a large-scale laboratory experiment designed to validate the tipping point model and predict change in social norms. Professor Nikiforakis and his colleagues found that societies can easily fall into a “compliance trap” and act as a barrier to positive change in norms.