An African visitor denied his knowledge of the presence of a large amount of marijuana that Dubai Customs inspectors found in a travel bag while trying to enter the country through Dubai Airport, and made a strange claim that the court did not imagine, that a person in his country gave him the bag as containing banana fruit to be delivered to an existing person. In the state, in exchange for travel expenses and help him find work in the Emirates, but the Dubai Criminal Court was not convinced of his claim and sentenced him to ten years in prison.

In detail, the investigations of the Public Prosecution Office in Dubai stated that the case began on the morning of last November 30, when the accused African arrived at Terminal 3 at Dubai Airport, and during the passage of his two travel bags, the X-ray detector was suspected of having a density in them.

After the two bags passed the usual path of the bags and the accused received them, he was stopped by the inspectors, and he was asked if he was in possession of prohibited substances, he denied this, but when they searched two large black packages were found containing a herbal substance that was later proven by the criminal laboratory of the Dubai Police to be marijuana. .

And by interrogating the accused in the customs and Public Prosecution records, he decided that a person in his country asked him to deliver the two bags to a person in Dubai, as they contained food “bananas” in exchange for the latter bringing them to the country and helping him find a job, denying his knowledge that they contained drugs.

For its part, the Criminal Court sentenced the accused to 10 years in prison and fined him fifty thousand dirhams, noting in the merits of the ruling that his acknowledgment that he was not aware of the presence of the seizures in his bag is not justified in light of the fact that it is sufficient to prove the existence of the thing in the person’s possession to establish evidence, stressing that



