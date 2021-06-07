The Alicante journalist María José Marcos has published the first part of her trilogy ‘The Dark Ladies’. ‘El Palacio de Terciopelo’ (Avant, 2020) tells the story of Debla, a woman with a “normal and structured life whose references are her friends”. Plunged into an existential crisis, Debla leaves her boyfriend, “looks for something to fill the void” and starts working for a leading company where she meets Olga. “Olga belongs to a very different universe from Debbie,” says the author. Olga is one of those very popular people whose private life is unknown. Despite her discretion, there is something about Debla that draws Olga’s attention: “She proposes to be in her circle of friends and that is where she meets these very unique people until she is drawn into an unknown universe.”

Debla’s life will change until she is involved in a self-destructive spiral where Beltrán – one of Olga’s friends – will play an important role. ‘The dark ladies. The Velvet Palace ‘leaves the door open to a second part that has already been written and a third that is in process. It is a story that delves into secrets like that of Debla’s grandmother. “The whole story starts from the grandmother’s secret,” admits Marcos. The book was presented a few months ago in Alicante, the main stage where the action takes place to bring this plot closer to the readers. His future plans include presenting the novel in the Region of Murcia. Before the perimeter closures they were negotiating the promotion in Murcia, a city that has always amazed him. “My emotional bond with Murcia is 200% because I have family and many friends there,” he says happily. His love for this land is such that “if I had to live anywhere other than Alicante or Valencia, it would be in Murcia.”

«I was listening to a voice»



‘The dark ladies. El Palacio de papel ‘came to the mind of María José Marcos on any given night. He was sleeping when the story came to him or, rather, he heard it inside his own head. “One of Debla’s friends was the one who spoke to me … I woke up and wrote down the idea,” she says, aware of the strangeness of the situation. She assures that it was as if someone dictated the novel that she has divided into three books.

María José Marcos had the need to share the story she heard, which also contains “shades of reality” as she has been inspired by things she has felt; and people who have met and have generated attraction or mistrust. It is a complex story where the lives of all the characters intertwine until they lead to a plot full of secrets and mysteries where Debla’s friends will try to bring her back to reality.