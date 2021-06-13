Novak Djokovic is the new king of Roland Garros after being crowned this Sunday in a grand final against Stefanos Tsitsipas (6-7; 2-6; 6-3; 6-2; 6-4). The Serbian had to come back two sets to win his 19th Grand Slam and be placed just one behind Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer. In the first set, Tsitsipas won after an equalizer tie break, in which he had several set balls but Djokovic forced the Greek to the maximum. In the second set there was not the equality that marked the first, and the Greek took advantage of his best moment to close it on the fast track: 2-6 and seek victory in the third.

But the Serbian reacted in the third, displaying his character and his best tennis to take the sleeve 6-3 against a somewhat hasty Tsitsipas. Once he has smelled the blood, the number one is an insatiable shark and in the fourth set he again gave the Greek no options (6-2), who after winning by two sets, saw the advantage slip away between the fingers. In the last and final, Tsitsipas tried to regain the level of the first sets, but number one had already activated the steamroller mode. After getting the break, the Serbian did not slow down and, despite the Greek’s attempts to extend the game, he imposed his dominance on the clay of the Philippe Chartier. With his victory, Djokovic becomes the first tennis player to lift at least twice each of the Grand Slams on the circuit. A legend. This is how we have told the game live:

