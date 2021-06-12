Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The Egyptian artist, Mohamed Farag, was the most searched for on social networking sites, especially Twitter, after his wedding yesterday to the artist Basant Shawky.

Users of social networking sites celebrated the wedding by circulating pictures of the wedding of the newlyweds, Mohamed Farraj and Basant Shawky, especially after there was a special wedding ceremony that had not happened before.

The most prominent of these scenes shared by users of social networking sites is the entry of the newlyweds to their wedding on a bicycle to the tunes of the song “Hajja Gharib”, by Nightingale Abdel Halim Hafez and Shadia, in a scene that brought to mind the romantic spirit of the time of beautiful art.

And Mohamed Farraj took pictures of him with Basant Shawky at her wedding under a banner entitled “I can’t wait,” which is the famous sentence of the character “Sheikh Munis” embodied by Faraj in the series “Newton’s Game”.

Twitter users circulated the phrase “I can’t wait” in a big way, stressing that the artist Mohamed Farraj, who embodied the role of Moanis in the series “Newton’s Game”, had said it to his wife, “Hana”, whose character was embodied by the artist Mona Zaki in the series, which achieved great success at the time of its presentation in last Ramadan.

Many stars were keen to congratulate Farraj and Basant on their wedding, and they spread their congratulations through their accounts on social networking sites, including Hanan Mutawa, Amir Al-Yamani, Youssef Al-Sharif and Engy Alaa, while a large number of artists also participated in the ceremony.