One of the sons of the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, came to meet Alberto Fernández for his controversial phrase about the origin of Brazilians. “The only sinking ship is Argentina’s“, he screwed up on Twitter.

The also Brazilian deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro thus tied his response to the phrase of Fernández, who stressed that “the Argentines” came “from the ships”, in reference to European immigration and in a weird attempt to ingratiate oneself with the Spanish president Pedro Sánchez, immutable before the phrase.

“Octavio Paz once wrote that the Mexicans came out of the Indians, the Brazilians came out of the jungle, but we Argentines we arrived from the boats“Fernández had said.

It was at an event in Buenos Aires, when he erroneously paraphrased the Mexican writer in words that more closely match a song by the musician Litto Nebbia and with a look, at least controversial on the origin of the American peoples.

The President wanted be “Europeanist” and he ended up being questioned for what was considered an insult in the aforementioned countries.

The phrase pronounced by Fernández generated strong controversy in Brazil and was rescued by Bolsonaro Jr., who questioned whether it would not be “racist against indigenous and african that formed Brazil “.

🇦🇷 President of Argentina Alberto Fernández affirmed that there are few boats from Europe, “Brazilian people from the jungle.” Won’t I say that I was RACIST against indigenous and African people who formed Brazil? Porém, I affirm: or ship that is founding é o da Argentina. pic.twitter.com/XIjbQrvLmd – Eduardo Bolsonaro🇧🇷 (@BolsonaroSP) June 9, 2021

“Won’t they say he was racist against indigenous Africans who formed Brazil?” He asked on Twitter.

And he added: “However, I affirm: the sinking ship it is the one of Argentina “.

The President’s clarification

In the midst of the uproar generated, Fernández himself turned to Twitter to reply and apologize “to anyone who has felt offended” or “invisible.”

“It was stated more than once that ‘we Argentines descend from the ships’. In the first half of the 20th century, we received more than 5 million immigrants who lived with our native peoples. Our diversity is a source of pride, “wrote the President.

“I did not want to offend anyone, in any case, who has felt offended or invisible, from now on my apologies“, he concluded.

EFE Agency

DS