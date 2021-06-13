Yesterday saw a beach clean-up operation on Playa El Lance and Playa Casarones by volunteers, organized by Proyecto Libera with the collaboration of Rubite Town Hall.

The volunteers, who included the Mayor of Rubite, ‘hit the beach’ between 10.00h and 12.00h, picking up every scrap of litter that the pigs amongst us had generously left in their wake.

But they didn’t limit themselves only to the beach because they also cleared out the roadside ditches along the N-340, between the two beaches.

But what happened on these two beaches was just a small part of a much wider operation entitled: 1m2 against garbage (Libera Project), as well as SEO / BirdLife in alliance with Ecoembes. We’re talking about 1,100 separate, clean-up operations all over the country. In fact, the ex-King’s wife, Doña Sofía, also participated.

Over 11,000 volunteers were mobilized nationwide, giving up their spare time yesterday to make a difference to the environment; along rivers, in the countryside, along beaches, in every province in the country.

Congratulations!

(News: Rubite, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)