In 2014 I was one of the youngest, now I am 27 years old. Of course I know that I am one of those who has to put the team on his back, but I have always felt that responsibility. I never really feel pressure. I often say to guys: ‘Enjoy what you are doing. It could end tomorrow, “Memphis said at a press conference. The number 10 of the Netherlands faces his first European Championship with a role very different from that of Brazil 2014, the last major tournament in which the Orange. Except in the quarterfinals against Costa Rica, he was a substitute in every game and he was only a 20-year-old who stood out (14 goals and 10 assists that season) at PSV before his final explosion. The one that led him to United, to be devoured by expectations valued at 34 million euros and to which he only responded in a Champions League preview against Bruges.

Now he is more mature, he has centered his position and comes after having had his best season in France, going on goal or assistance every 91 minutes. And the dependence of the national team on him is even greater than that of his club. In the last nine games he has scored seven goals and four assists, participating in goals in all matches except against Spain. He is the leader of a team that aspires to the maximum in this European Championship despite the loss of Van Dijk.

In addition, Memphis could not come at a better time. The incredible character of the player fits in perfectly with the showcase of a European Championship. More if possible for a man like him who finishes his contract this summer. It has sounded for Juventus or PSG, but mainly for Barcelona, ​​who recently signed Agüero. “Memphis has to play. If you leave him on the bench it doesn’t do much good. It could end up irritating him being a substitute.”, explained Sneijder, who trusts him: “He’s in top form, I have high expectations for him. I hope he leads the Netherlands, that he can shine and that it becomes his tournament, because he really has the qualities for that. “

“Expectations have always been high, since my debut with the national team.” And for this European Championship they will be no less knowing that their performances this month could be decisive for the near future of their career.