Once again, the roads of Torre Pacheco have been the scene of a brutal traffic accident with fatal consequences: the death of a truck driver, which overturned and hit a car, leaving five very seriously injured. Around eleven o’clock on Saturday night, the truck, belonging to the fleet of the urban solid waste consortium in the region, You drifted out of your lane, rolled over, and collided with the oncoming car. It happened on a curved section of the RM-F14 highway, from El Jimenado to Torre Pacheco, at the height of the Rambla de La Señora.

And it is that the high fatal accident rate on the regional roads that run through the municipality of Pachequero is a fact verified in recent years, as shown by the City Council itself, which recalls that the request for the doubling of this road, of ten kilometers , between the core of the town and the A-30 highway, “is old and recurrent,” said the mayor, Antonio León.

The driver victim of the accident, a native of Ceutí, had left the Los Alcázares transfer plant bound for the Ulea treatment plant. For their part, tourism passengers, a married couple, two children and the girlfriend of one of them, they returned to their residences in the Alcazareño municipality. The 61-year-old husband and daughter were taken to Los Arcos hospital. All three are in the ICU. While the son and his girlfriend were transferred to the Santa Lucía hospital in Cartagena. She has already been discharged and he is under observation.

Agents from the Torre Pacheco Local Police, Civil Guard and firefighters from the consortium, belonging to the Mar Menor park, attended the accident site. Four ambulances from the Health Emergencies and Urgencies Management 061 and another from Torre Pacheco Civil Protection were also mobilized.

According to the Consistory’s calculations, an investment by the Autonomous Community “of at least ten million euros” would be necessary to be able to improve the conditions of circulation on these roads, and therefore, increase road safety.

The councilor denounces that the “constant forgetfulness” of the Autonomous Community in the maintenance and improvement of regionally owned roads in the municipal district of Pachequero “has left a lamentable state of the road network, which requires this strong investment, which is not it is reflected in the successive regional Budgets of each year ».

In addition to the accident rate, León adds, “the deficiencies that are evident during the frequent cases of torrential rains that this region suffers, despite the fact that the needs are periodically claimed by the City Council.” In addition, roundabouts at intersections and bridges over stormwater courses remain unencumbered.