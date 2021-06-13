One of the promising experimental productions that Flying Wild Hog is working on.

In his delusional E3 2021 event, Return Digital has presented a curious samurai game that responds to the name of Trek to Yomi and surprises with its staging, highly influenced by the cinema of Akira Kurosawa at an artistic and thematic level. You can see it in action through the trailer that accompanies the news, although we already have some details about what awaits us in the adventure.

According to a product description supplied by the publisher, in Trek to Yomi we play a young swordsman named Hiroki who swears to his dying master to take responsibility for protect your village and its people at all costs. “Faced with tragedy and dedicated to his mission, the lone samurai must travel beyond life and death to face himself and decide his path.”

Certainly a kind of thoughtful game that channels the philosophy through mastery of the sword, which is also one of the keys to feudal culture. A cinematic odyssey signed by Leonard Menchiari (formerly Valve’s film editor and author of Riot) and the team at Flying Wild Hog, who also develop modern-day Shadow Warrior games.

Those who have an interest in the game, can follow it up now: it will be available in 2022 on PC, Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5. As you can see, it is out of the platforms of the previous generation. Parallel to this, the Polish team works on Shadow Warrior 3.