In Yekaterinburg, an unidentified supermarket visitor threw a bag of cockroaches in the sales area. On Friday, June 11, IA reported “Ura.ru” with reference to an eyewitness to the incident.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, the incident took place in the trading floor of the Pyaterochka store on Bauman Street, 48. An unknown man threw a package in which there were Madagascar cockroaches, and the insects spread over the trading floor and fruits.

The press service of X5 Retail Group, which manages the Pyaterochka retail chain, confirmed the information. They explained that after the incident, law enforcement officers were called. Fruits and vegetables, on which the man threw the bag, were disposed of. After the emergency, an emergency disinfestation was carried out in the store, writes NSN…

The press group of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Yekaterinburg said that the district police officer had left the scene, the website writes. kp.ru… The details of what happened and the reasons that prompted the man to do this are being investigated.

Earlier on June 11, it became known that a group of scientists from Singapore, China, Germany and the UK conducted a number of experiments and concluded that in the future cockroaches will be able to help find people under the rubble. As the site writes 360tv.ruThe study used large Madagascar cockroaches. Electrodes were implanted into their antennae, with the help of which you can control the movements of the insect. On their backs were fixed miniature “backpacks” with a microcontroller, antenna, battery and infrared camera. Experts believe that such “equipped” cockroaches can be used in search of people under the rubble, since insects will be able to penetrate where rescuers cannot.

In January, Andrei Stepanishchev, the acting general director of the disinfection service for Moscow and the Moscow region, “Ecocontrol”, spoke about effective means of fighting cockroaches. At the initial stage, you can use “Confidant”, which contains imidacloprid as an active ingredient, and “Titan”, which includes thiamethoxam with prolonged action. If we are talking about a large insect infestation, then the room should be treated with dichlorvos.