Rosstat named the regions of Russia in which the highest average monthly wages were recorded at the beginning of 2021. The leader of the rating was Chukotka, where the average income of residents reached 122.9 thousand rubles, RT reports.

The second place in the list was taken by the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug with an average salary of 108.4 thousand rubles. It is followed by Moscow (99.5 thousand rubles), the Magadan region (98.6 thousand rubles) and the Sakhalin region (93.4 thousand rubles).

The top 10 regions with the highest average monthly wages also included the Nenets Autonomous District (90 thousand rubles), Kamchatka Territory (81 thousand rubles), the Tyumen Region with autonomous districts (75.4 thousand rubles), Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug (74.8 thousand rubles) and Yakutia (73.2 thousand rubles).

At the same time, the lowest average salaries in the first two months of this year were recorded in the Ivanovo region (27.6 thousand rubles), Dagestan (28.7 thousand rubles), Chechnya (28.8 thousand rubles), Kabardino-Balkaria (28.9 thousand rubles). rubles) and the Altai Territory (29 thousand rubles). Slightly higher indicators are observed in the Tambov region (29.1 thousand rubles), North Ossetia (29.7 thousand rubles), Ingushetia (30 thousand rubles), Karachay-Cherkessia (30.1 thousand rubles) and Mordovia (30.3 thousand rubles ).

Previously, analysts named the highest paying jobs in Russia. One of the highest salaries – up to 300 thousand rubles per month – is offered to an IT architect in Moscow with six years of experience.