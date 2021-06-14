A car drove into a crowd of spectators during a race at the Fabens racetrack in the US state of Texas. It is reported by ABC News.

It is noted that for unknown reasons, the car drove out of the mud track and broke through the fence. According to the TV channel, at least eight people were injured, three of them are in serious condition. In addition, three more vehicles were damaged.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego clarified that a total of 29 people were injured as a result of the incident. At the moment, the identity of the driver and his condition are not publicly disclosed.

A similar incident occurred in the Texas city of Houston in May. The driver of the car drove into the crowd of pedestrians, as a result one woman was killed and several others were injured. According to law enforcement officers, the driver was deliberately hitting him. The man tried to escape, but later returned to the scene of the accident and was taken into custody.