Anyone in the Netherlands who wants an impression of nineteenth-century Danish painting has been regularly catered for since the late 1990s. Museum Het Paleis in The Hague presented the exhibition in 1997 The Golden age of Denmark, the Rijksmuseum showed the nineteenth-century Danes side by side with their seventeenth-century Dutch examples in 2001, the Haags Gemeentemuseum had a large loan from the Ordrupgaard Museum in 2007 and the Danes were also well represented at a overview of Scandinavian painting in the Groninger Museum.

This summer there is an exhibition at the Danish guilder ordained in Enschede. The Rijksmuseum Twenthe has 48 paintings from the Nivaagaard’s Malerisamling to stay, a private museum near Copenhagen that is currently under renovation. The collected paintings are linked to each other and to Danish history in an illuminating catalogue. We learn that the cultural boom in Denmark in the mid-nineteenth century was a resilient response to a variety of political, military and economic setbacks. For example, the interior of Frederiksborg Castle, which burned down in 1859, was meticulously reconstructed by the painter Heinrich Hansen, whose paintings and drawings were of great value in the reconstruction of the Copenhagen Palace. One such interior painting now hangs in Enschede.

Peter Skovgaard, Hellebæk . beach, 1858. Oil on canvas, 39 x 60 cm

Photo Torben Christensen / Rijksmuseum Twenthe



Another example: after a dramatic defeat by the English naval fleet at the beginning of the century, the Danish state again built new ships in the 1920s, which figure prominently in the sea paintings by Christoffer Wilhelm Eckersberg, the pacesetter of the new school of painting. The three-master Najaden portrayed by him was bought after many long sea voyages by a company of the businessman, politician and art collector Alfred Hage. Hage was a contemporary of the best-known painters of the Danish Golden Age, almost all of whom were pupils of Eckersberg. This Hage was also the man who brought together the Nivaagaard collection, which was opened to the public by his son Johannes in 1908, and the Danish part of which is now staying in Enschede for a while. The exhibition includes a portrait of Hage senior by Eckersberg’s pupil Constantin Hansen.

Well-arranged white waves

In short, you will discover the cohesion in the collection when you read the catalogue. But the highlights – especially the small-sized landscapes by Peter Christian Skovgaard (1817-1875) and Christen Købke (1810-1848) – can also be enjoyed without any background knowledge. In a beach view from Skovgaard, the sea rolls in on the right in well-regulated white waves, while the beach on the left is just as spatially approaching through a few well-placed boulders and cart tracks on a sand-colored surface. The cloudy sky also does a lot for the large space in the small painting.

Købkes . hangs next to Skovgaard’s beach Landscape near the limestone factory with a view of Copenhagen, rightly a favorite painting of Johannes Hage. Meticulously but not conscientiously, Købke painted a farm with trees in silvery backlight. The masts of the Copenhagen harbor on the horizon can easily be seen as chimney pipes, like the skyline of a twentieth-century port city. The grass, trees and sunlight in the foreground are also familiar, because timeless. While some of the landscapes, figure pieces and still lifes in the exhibition require historical information to appreciate them, you only need to look closely at this painting to stand on the coast near Copenhagen on a warm day in 1836.

Danish painters Paradox of the Danish Golden Age, until 29 August in Rijksmuseum Twenthe, Enschede. Info: Rijksmuseumtwenthe.nl ●●●●●