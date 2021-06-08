In Poland, a pilot of a MiG-29 fighter fired at his colleague’s plane during an exercise, writes Onet on Tuesday, June 7, with reference to the country’s Ministry of National Defense.

The incident took place at the training ground in Nadazice in the Wielkopolskie Voivodeship on May 14. The pilot mistakenly fired at the fighter with which he flew in tandem with a 30 mm cannon.

As a result of the accident, the second MiG-29 was seriously damaged.

“The MiG-29 pilot made holes in the casing and violated the construction of his colleague’s car,” it was reported.

According to preliminary data, the fighter that came under fire cannot be repaired, since important elements of the fuselage structure were damaged.

It is noted that 22 aircraft of the tactical aviation base in Malbork took part in the exercise. The circumstances of the incident are considered by the State Commission for the Investigation of Aviation Accidents.

In April, an NF-5 fighter crash was reported in Turkey during a training session near the city of Konya. The pilot of the military plane was killed.