Sharjah (Union)

In a poetry session that was fragrant with popular shawls, sentimental and patriotic poems, the Al-Heera Literary Council at the Department of Culture in Sharjah hosted the poets Ali Al-Ghanami Al-Suwaidi and Hamad Saif Al-Shamsi, and presented to her by Dr. Saeed Balaith Al Tunaiji, in the presence of Butti Al Mazloum, director of the council, and an audience of folk poetry lovers, while the event was transmitted through social media and the department’s website.

“Popular poetry remains one of the important cultural tools for consolidating culture and digging deep into history.” With these words, Al Tunaiji began his introduction to the session, adding: “We thank His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for his great interest in this literary heritage. The ancient, and this interest is represented by the literary council of Al-Hirah, which with its continuous poetry sessions restores the vitality and brilliance of popular poetry.

Creative writing with a deep root was mixed with local vocabulary, a form of recalling the first memory that carries within it the first place with its symbols, dreams and details, and was characterized, in another place, by a tendency to wisdom within short and direct pieces of poetry.

Hence the beginning with Ali Al-Ghanami Al-Suwaidi, as he talks about the past and complains about it, saying:

Oh Saeed, the obsession is circulating.. Hold on and give me thoughts

Where is the time and that is for ages.. the house has changed, oh poet

Oh happy, I wish the count had been destroyed.. and I remembered the past of the time for me

Lol our homes are in the wilderness.. we graze and graze a wasteland

We ride the easy option and visit.. they have decency and measure.

The two poets also soared in the sky of the word, the depth of meaning, and culminated in the session with a remarkable presence of the Emirati folk poem, which deals with the history of the country in its three multiple environments between the sea, desert and mountains, and reflects the close connection with identity and belonging.

Al-Ghanami Al-Suwaidi goes on to say:

Sharjah House of Culture developed during the reign of Sultan

Muwailih, his land and Ghafa are fields of knowledge that have become in the homelands

The one who took him and hosted him rested, where is the knowledge for him?

The best of the best and everyone saw him let the deserts of the mainland build.

The creative travel continued between the two poets’ poems, bringing Hamad Saif Al Shamsi to an emotional station, in which he appeared to be loaded with bags of self-questions and dreams, in a poetic form based on emotional repercussions that cannot be interpreted. He says:

O my joy and all my pride.. O my wish, O enlightener of the house

Oh Phil, Ward Al-Hijazi.. Zink, what happened to the universe?

My heart and soul are in the midst of my affliction.. Your worth is the protector of the fire

The thought of Sherwat Bazi hovers… in the midst of the ark, and he hovers around confused.

Elsewhere, Al Shamsi says:

Our love is more precious than the precious, if they seek to suffer in his licence

High in all about love, clear law or text

Oh my goodness, O Tayyib Al-Fali, keep your heart healthy!

Yrovbee sympathizes with me, a rope and a link to a mall that does not cut it.