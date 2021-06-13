Fans of rat-themed stealth-action rejoice! Developer Adobo’s enormously enjoyable A Plague Tale is getting a sequel and it’s coming to Xbox and PC some time next year.

Picking up after the events of the first game, A Plague Tale: Requiem, as the sequel is known, will follow Amicia and her brother Hugo on a perilous new quest, “doing whatever it takes to survive a brutal, uncaring world.”

A Plague Tale: Requiem – Reveal Trailer.

That’s pretty much all we’re getting at the moment, but expect plenty more details as A Plague Tale: Requiem readies to launch on Xbox and PC – as well as Game Pass – some time next year.