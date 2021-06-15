A piece of Lundini, previews and guests episode 15 June 2021 on Rai 2

Una pezza di Lundini, the comedy show with Valerio Lundini and Emanuela Fanelli, broadcast on Rai 2 in the late evening from 11.45pm, returns tonight, Tuesday 15 June 2021 A surreal and unsettling comedy, which has especially conquered young people, making it a real cult on social media. But let’s see together the previews and the guests of tonight’s episode of Una pezza di Lundini, Tuesday 15 June 2021, on Rai 2.

Advances and guests

A piece of Lundini, the program conducted by the Roman comedian Valerio Lundini will be aired again on Tuesday 15 June in the late evening at 11.45 pm on Rai 2. Guests of the episode are the singer-songwriter Max Gazzè and the duo Pasquale “Lillo” Petrolo and Claudio “Greg” Gregori. Valerio Lundini will also host in the studio the band of Vazzanikki and Emanuela Fanelli who will present the new promo of “Simonetta, the make-up artist of Magnani”, starring Paola Tiziana Cruciani, Marco Bocci, Lidia Vitale. A piece of Lundini is also a repair and information program catapulted into a dimension that is sometimes disturbing and surreal. Valerio Lundini meets and talks with different guests, and each episode is differently beautiful.

A piece of Lundini: how many bets

We have seen the previews and the guests of Una pezza di Lundini, but how many episodes does the second season consist of? According to what the TvBlog website reports, they should be 15 in all. Unlike last year, moreover, the show will have a fixed location, every Tuesday at 11.45 on Rai 2. The first episode is scheduled for April 20, the last, the fifteenth, should therefore be broadcast on July 27, 2021. The duration of each episode is rather short, about half an hour.

Streaming and live TV

Where to see the new episodes of Una pezza di Lundini? Valerio Lundini’s show with Emanuela Fanelli airs every Tuesday in the late evening on Rai 2 starting from 20 April 2021 at 11.45pm. The second channel of Rai is available at key 2 of the digital terrestrial remote control and also at key 502 for the HD version. On Sky, on the other hand, just select the 102 button on your decoder.

Are you not at home tonight and can’t use the TV? Don’t worry, you just need a PC, a smartphone or a tablet and you can stream the film thanks to RaiPlay, the platform that allows the user to use all Rai contents for free (after registering with an email or social network). In live streaming and also, from the day after the broadcast, on demand. In fact, the program immediately had a great following especially on social media and thanks to on demand, becoming very popular among the youngest.

