The “100 Million Meals” campaign, the largest in the region to feed food in 30 countries, announced a partnership with the Emirates Food Bank to distribute 10 million meals that provide nutritional support to individuals across the country.

The partnership provides food support in the form of 112,000 food parcels, equivalent to a total value of 13.4 million dirhams, which are distributed to beneficiaries within the country through the logistical distribution network and field expertise owned by the Emirates Food Bank.

The partnership provides an integrated support system for 112,000 beneficiaries from groups in need of food support, and translates by providing 10 million meals the generous contributions from all segments of the UAE society to the 100 million meals campaign organized by “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives”, and succeeded by the end of Ramadan 2021 in Doubling its ultimate goal and collecting total contributions to provide 216 million meals, which individuals and institutions from the government and private sectors, the business community and philanthropic pioneers in the country are racing to provide.

Sarah Al Nuaimi, Director of Department at Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, said: “The 100 Million Meals campaign, which covered 30 countries in Ramadan 2021, embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in sustainability, development and expansion. The Department of Charitable and Humanitarian Work, which is an extension of the campaign (10 million meals), launched by the consort of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Food Bank, in Ramadan 2020. Today, the partnership is built Between the 100 Million Meals campaign and the Emirates Food Bank on this success to provide more immediate food support to needy individuals and families within the country.”

Dr. Issam Sharaf Al-Hashemi, a member of the Steering and Operation Committee of the Emirates Food Bank and Director of the Food Trade Control Department in Dubai Municipality, said: “The role of the Emirates Food Bank complements the efforts made by the UAE for aid at the regional and international levels, by distributing food to the targeted groups of needy families. and workers’ housing within the country.”

The process of distributing food parcels, which is handled by the Emirates Food Bank, is taking place over a period of three months, in cooperation with charities and branches of food banks located in the emirates of the country.

1,000 volunteers from various disciplines and age groups, in cooperation with the Emirates Food Bank’s cadres, participate in packing and distributing meals to needy families and workers’ housing in all regions of the country, while taking all precautionary and preventive measures to limit the spread of the (Covid-19) pandemic.

Food parcels contain a range of basic materials required to prepare nutritious meals including rice, flour, chickpeas, powdered milk, tomato paste, sugar, oil, dates and other essential food items. One food parcel, which weighs about 24 kg, can meet the basic nutritional needs of an individual for up to 30 days.



