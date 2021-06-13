Ali Abdel Rahman (Cairo)

Social networking sites in Egypt witnessed lengthy discussions after the child Moaz Issa, who had previously participated in the third edition of the talent show “The Voice kids”, attacked his 15-year-old neighbor, Hassan Sharif Alwan.

The attack caused a huge fracture in the skull, which required an urgent surgery that took 12 hours.

The mother of the injured child stated that she had taken legal measures and submitted a report to the Helwan Police Department, and that she is currently waiting for the medical report that will be delivered to the prosecution, noting that “the key (used in the assault) has been seized to present it to the prosecution as well, and that the child is known to be causing problems with the prosecution.” His colleagues, and that he transcends them after participating in the famous competition program.

She added that her son had a chance meeting with Moaz by virtue of the neighborhood on the day of the accident. She explained that Moaz tried to provoke her child with some words that go out of the context of public morals, and assaulted him with a car key, which led to a skull fracture and the key penetrated several layers of the brain.

And the security services arrested Moaz Issa, on charges of attempting to kill his colleague, Hassan Sharif Alwan.

The accused 14-year-old joined the “The Voice kids” program in its third season last year, and sang in the sound stage the song “Taiha’s Family”, by the artist Ahmed Adawiya, and won the admiration of the coaches, and the contestant chose to join the Mohamed Hamaki team, before he joined the team. His coach, Mohamed Hamaki, eliminates him in favor of the contestant, Omar Adel, in the confrontation stage, which is the second stage of the program.