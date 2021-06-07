Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

Naama Al-Sharhan, Second Vice-President of the Federal National Council, during her question to His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, intends to submit a parliamentary proposal to establish mini-clinics within commercial centers to deal with emergency cases, in order to complement the efforts of the health sector, and in support of its global leadership Which was represented by the country’s success in providing an integrated health care system during the last period.

soft sharhan

She told “Al-Ittihad”: The health sector was able to provide unremitting efforts that led the UAE to lead the indicators of competitiveness in dealing with the “Covid 19” pandemic, which increases the size of societal aspirations and expectations towards the next stage, as the parliamentary proposal aims to take into account the large numbers of visitors. Commercial centers and the diversity of their community segments, by providing immediate services to deal with some cases such as high and low diabetes, blood pressure, suffocation and minor fractures, in order to avoid delays that may occur while waiting for the ambulance to arrive, and given the possibility of launching these mini clinics, which do not require allocating spaces Great mall.

Al-Sharhan, in her capacity as chairperson of the Health Affairs and Environment Committee, explained that the council will discuss today the draft mental health law, which aims to regulate the relationship between the mental patient and the various parties that deal with him, protect and preserve the rights and dignity of the mental patient, reduce the negative effects of mental disorders for individuals and the family, in addition to promoting the integration of The mental patient in the community, which is achieved by the existence of a society that understands the concept of mental health and the current available treatments, and that it is one of the challenges that a person may face in his life in general.

She pointed to the importance of changing the societal view of the mentally ill, especially with a group that believes that mental illness represents a “stigma”, while the reality is that mental illness is like other diseases and is not considered a derogation from individuals, noting that the draft law sheds light on the confidentiality of information. Concerning the psychiatric patient, and not being informed of it except by the parties to the relationship and specialists, in addition to working to rehabilitate and treat him in the sanatorium and integrate him with society.

The session will also address a set of parliamentary questions about establishing specialized centers for diabetes treatment, providing support and incentives for specialists in rare medical specialties, and covering the costs of “Covid-19” examinations from insurance centers.