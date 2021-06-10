Sargeant Rafael gallart, one of the Army paratroopers who fell into the sea in La Manga on Thursday, has died, as confirmed by the Army on social media.

Sergeant Gallart was a student in the 65th Special Operations Course and made a jump into the water off the coast of La Manga del Mar Menor. “Due to unknown circumstances, the security personnel in charge of recovering the jumpers have found him unconscious, face down. Resuscitation techniques have been practiced and he was evacuated to the hospital where he died ”, reports the Army.

According to ABC, the sergeant entered the Army in 2008, ascending to this rank after entering the General Basic Academy of NCOs, in July 2020, being assigned to the Third ‘Alejandro Farnesio’ 4th of the Legion in Ronda.

«We have the feeling of communicating the death of Sgt. OEs Rafael Gallart course student, assigned to # LaLegión. Great #military who served in Afghanistan, CAR and Senegal. Our support to family and colleagues. He has given his life for Spain. DEP ”, the Army published on Twitter.