Protesters gather outside the hotel where delegates from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights evaluate the allegations of abuses during the protests against the government of Iván Duque. JUAN BARRETO / AFP

The Colombian establishment for years has been grouped into “catch-all” parties, where there is an incredible amalgam of ideological positions and visions of society. In the end, they all ended up being from the government coalition. In fact, for years political analysts said that the largest party in Colombia was the ruling party. However, in the last eight years the situation began to change. Two phenomena occurred. On the one hand, as in the rest of the world, an ideological alignment product of the crisis of representative liberal democracies. Second, the socio-political situation in Colombia was causing a political realignment throughout the country.

In 2018, the alternative forces achieved about 20 seats in the Senate of the Republic, the largest force in the country’s history for the left, and the traditional forces achieved the rest. In 2019, in local elections, the alternative forces advanced further. And everything seems to indicate that in 2022 the political map will be very different from what we have seen in recent decades. But for the traditional forces, the situation is not going to change and they believe that, in the end, everything will remain the same. In addition, with the current economic crisis they aspire to maintain their electoral flow in exchange for patronage favors, such as delivery of contracts in exchange for votes.

The Conservative Party, the U Party, the Radical Change Party believe that in the end nothing will happen to them, but they are afraid, which is why they have reinforced their bureaucratic positions and their stakes are high. President Iván Duque two weeks ago, faced with the imminent motion of censure against his defense minister due to the delicate acts of police violence, handed over several ministries to the political parties and, literally, the country died. The result was overwhelming, the minister stayed by many votes.

Now, a reform to justice and another to the disciplinary code are being processed in the Congress of the Republic, two true institutional aberrations. The first one even includes articles that have their own name. For many analysts, the stakes of these parties are very risky since they could be swept away in the national elections next year.

At present, the calculations are disastrous for them. The Democratic Center, which is the current ruling party, has 19 senators and the projections speak that, in the best of cases, it will be left with 12 senators. The U Party could even disappear or be left with just four senators. The Radical Change party would remain in 8 or 9 seats, losing almost half. Conservatives would lose one or two. The latter are the ones that have benefited the most from the delivery of bureaucracy by the Duque Administration, therefore it is expected that their disaster will not be greater.

There are those who think that the grotesque way in which they have accepted these perks is due to the fact that they perceive that they must save their skin and are totally committed to the Executive’s agenda in order to obtain aid to maintain their electoral flow. Others believe that the wave of protests in the country will have no effect on the elections. But both the polls and another group of analysts believe that the blow for these traditional forces will be devastating. In fact, some analysts joke that the PRI will happen to them in 2018 in Mexico, where the bench fits into a selfie.

In what both agree is that the congress, today, is one of the most discredited institutions in the country, many Colombians blame these forces for the entire chaos and economic situation in which Colombia is. All these traditional sectors have made efforts to blame everything on an alleged plot by the international left, the Colombian left, among others. But the left has never ruled the country, so this theory seems simply ridiculous. In nine months we will know if everything is the same or if there are changes.

