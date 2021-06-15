Syrian journalist Louay Salima published the photo with a comment below it on his social media accounts in the Syrian dialect saying: “On Bint Al-Shawish Street, after everyone got drunk and fell asleep, this child fell asleep and his dogs who walk with them every day in the streets of the city.”

He added: “At 1 am when I returned home, I was surprised and upset.. him and us.. I remembered the Syrian broadcaster who told about Paris beggars, and I felt my situation for a while in Paris.. I didn’t see beggars here.. God helps and sends halal children to help. (Nyalu)) sleep with loyalty, tenderness, and safety.

He concluded by saying: “You are right, you are in Paris…but you are in a country that has no Shawish…not even a bento.”

With the long years of war and the social and economic disasters and crises that it left behind and in every field, the phenomenon of the homeless is spreading in the streets and public places in various Syrian regions, especially in major cities such as Damascus, Aleppo and Latakia.

The vast majority of these homeless are children and young boys, who do not have a breadwinner, according to media reports and views. There are many stories and motives for their displacement, some of them lost their relatives during the war, and some of their families suffer from disintegration, and the one constant remains that the streets bring them together.

wide interaction

The painful picture left a wide echo on social media platforms and pages in the country and abroad, and the majority of opinions expressed grief over the misery and oppression that the Syrians in general and children in particular had reached, to the point that a homeless child leaned on a dog to sleep in the middle of the street.

Many went to say that this child is just an example of the millions of Syrians, children and adults, who wander on their faces in camps, the open and the streets, whether inside their countries or in immigrants around the world, especially in the countries of the European continent.

Commenting on the photo, Wael Ezzat, a Syrian who resides as a refugee in one of the Scandinavian countries, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “The image of this homeless and poor Syrian child, of course, is shocking and cruel to the extreme, but it expresses the dire reality in our country, and believe me. Even those who flee abroad, thinking that they will enjoy a safe and dignified life, many of them suffer the same as they were inside before they left Syria.”

He adds: “It is as if it is a curse that pursues us as Syrians wherever we go. How many Syrian youths like this child sleep in public places here in Europe, as well as those who drown in the high seas before they reach here, and some of them remain stuck on the borders between European countries for months in dilapidated tents.” .

A United Nations report issued early last year estimated the number of displaced Syrian children inside and outside the country at more than 5 million.

A report by the United Nations Children’s Fund “UNICEF” issued last March, on the occasion of the passage of a decade of war in Syria, confirmed that it had killed and injured more than 12,000 children.

The organization revealed that nearly 90 percent of Syrian children need urgent humanitarian assistance, an increase of 20 percent over last year.

According to UNICEF, more than half a million children under the age of 5 in Syria suffer from “stunting” as a result of severe malnutrition.